Matterhorn Madness challenges fundraisers
As Sandra Perrier ran down the rocky slop and approached the finish line after ascending Mount Baldy six times, McKenna Drabit, 8, took hold of her hand and joined her for the last several metres of the run.

Blues festival finishes strong
Before the vendors have packed up and the fences are down and Marina Park has been returned to it’s usual state after the Thunder Bay Blues Festival, organizers are already planning next year’s event.

Smoke won't be as thick

Shifting winds today should help clear away some of the heavy smoke that settled over Thunder Bay and region this weekend mostly due to a pair of large forest fires that have resulted in the evacuation of two First Nations communities.

