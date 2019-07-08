Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro wore a Kingston, Ont. T-shirt on Monday as he hoisted that city’s flag at Thunder Bay City Hall to fly for the day.
A pedestrian bridge over the McIntyre River was opened to foot and bicycle traffic on Monday, connecting trail systems across Thunder Bay.
Jordin Shumka and her mom Kate are planning to paint 100 rocks by the end of summer.
A trio of Thunder Bay sailors is getting ready for the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru being held from July 28-Aug. 11.
As Sandra Perrier ran down the rocky slop and approached the finish line after ascending Mount Baldy six times, McKenna Drabit, 8, took hold of her hand and joined her for the last several metres of the run.
Before the vendors have packed up and the fences are down and Marina Park has been returned to it’s usual state after the Thunder Bay Blues Festival, organizers are already planning next year’s event.
Shifting winds today should help clear away some of the heavy smoke that settled over Thunder Bay and region this weekend mostly due to a pair of large forest fires that have resulted in the evacuation of two First Nations communities.
TORONTO - A prominent Canadian aid worker convicted of sexually assaulting children in Nepal will have to serve nine years in prison, one of his lawyers said.
WASHINGTON - Amy McGrath, a Marine combat aviator who narrowly lost a House race to an incumbent Republican in Kentucky, has set her sights on an even more formidable target: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
EAST TROY, Wis. - Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young and the Dave Matthews Band will headline Farm Aid 2019 when the music and food festival visits Wisconsin's dairy country in September.
This past weekend, 24 young women from various youth clubs took to the field at Chapple’s Park to demonstrate their skills in the inaugural Queen’s University player identification camp in Thunder Bay.
Mission 1A accomplished: The Thunder Bay Chill control their own playoff destiny.
