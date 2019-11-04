ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Newfoundland and Labrador is now offering readiness assessments for gender transition-related surgeries in the province so individuals no longer have to go to Ontario for the service.
People seeking such assessments, required for approval of transition-related surgeries, previously had to travel to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto.
A health department list of professionals offering assessments includes four locations in St. John's, one in Corner Brook on Newfoundland's west coast and one in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Labrador.
The department says most transition-related surgeries will still require travel, though a number of procedures including genital reconstruction and mastectomy are covered by the province.
Health Minister John Haggie says his department wants to remove unnecessary barriers for individuals seeking transition surgeries.
Activist Gemma Hickey praised the province for removing an obstacle facing transgender individuals as they tend to their health care needs. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2019.
