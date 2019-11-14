The Lakehead Thunderwolves will take their modest two-game winning streak on the road tonight in Waterloo.
Tonight’s battle against the Warriors kicks off a three-game-in-three-day stretch for the university men’s hockey team. Lakehead will visit the Ryerson Rams at the former Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto on Friday and Saturday.
Coming off their first two conference home wins of the season last week, the Thunderwolves (5-5-1) actually own a better record on the road than in Thunder Bay. The team is 3-2-0 away from Fort William Gardens.
Lakehead swept Concordia last weekend in dramatic fashion, coming from behind to clip the Stingers 4-3 and again in overtime 5-4.
The Thunderwolves’ dormant power play surged back to life in a big way last weekend with a 44.4 per cent success rate against Concordia. Lakehead scored four goals with the man advantage during that series after scoring just one in its first nine OUA games. LU has moved from 20th to 18th in the league in power play proficiency.
Daniel Del Paggio leads the Thunderwolves with three goals and eight assists and Josh Laframboise is second with 10 points. Tomas Soustal has been the hottest scorer of the bunch, notching two goals and two assists in two games versus Concordia.
Waterloo and Ryerson played only one game each last weekend. The Warriors (4-6-1) are coming off a loss while the nationally-ranked No. 9 Rams (7-2-2) defeated the Queen’s Gaels.
The Warriors, who are 26-38-2 all-time against the Thunderwolves, beat Lakehead 6-0 on Oct. 3. The Rams have won their last two games against LU with victories here last season.
After this road trip, Lakehead will finish the first semester schedule with home games against the Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks, Nov. 22-23.
