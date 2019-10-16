VANCOUVER - A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund saw sales growth in its most recent quarter, following a record performance in the same quarter last year.
The fund says same-store sales, a key retail metric, grew 1.2 per cent for the third quarter ended Sept. 8.
That comes after a 13 per cent jump in same-store sales in the third quarter of the previous year.
Net income excluding non-cash items came in at $8.429 million for the quarter, down from $8.594 million in the third quarter of 2018.
Analysts surveyed by the financial markets data firm Refinitiv expected net income for the quarter to be higher at $8.596 million.
Gross sales amounted to $370.376 million from 934 stores, up from $350.226 million in the same quarter of last year when there were 896 stores.
