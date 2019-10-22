TORONTO - Canada's main stock index barely budged in the wake of an election result that didn't stray far from market expectations.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 26.93 points at 16,391.52.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 39.54 points at 26,788.10 points. The S&P 500 index was down 10.73 points at 2,995.99, while the Nasdaq composite was down 58.69 points at 8,104.30.
The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 76.37 cents US, building on a three-month high Monday at 76.36 cents US.
The December crude contract was up 97 cents at US$54.48 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 3.4 cents at US$2.27 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down 60 cents at US$1,487.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 1.35 cents at US$2.63 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2019.
