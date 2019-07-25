TORONTO - Canada's main stock index closed lower along with U.S. indexes as mixed earnings results put pressure on markets.
The S&P/TSX composite index ended down 123.64 points, or 0.74 per cent, at 16,488.20 as energy and materials stocks fell.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed down 128.99 points at 27,140.98. The S&P 500 index ended down 15.89 points at 3,003.67, while the Nasdaq composite was down 82.96 points at 8,238.54.
The Canadian dollar averaged 76.07 cents US, down from an average of 76.12 Wednesday.
The September crude contract closed up 14 cents at US$56.02 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up 2.5 cents at US$2.23 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract closed down $8.90 at US$1,414.70 an ounce and the September copper contract was down a penny at US$2.70 a pound.
Index and currency in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD, TSX:TRST)
