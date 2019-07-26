TORONTO - Canada's main stock index closed up moderately in a broad advance that included a rebound for troubled CannTrust Holdings Inc.
The S&P/TSX composite index ended up 42.84 points at 16,531.04. CannTrust shares jumped more than 16 per cent following the ouster of the cannabis company's CEO and board chair amid allegations of illicit operations.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 51.47 points at 27,192.45. The S&P 500 index was up 22.19 points at 3,025.86, while the Nasdaq composite was up 91.67 points at 8,330.21.
The Canadian dollar averaged 75.86 cents US, down from Thursday's average of 76.07 cents US.
The September crude contract ended up 18 cents at US$56.20 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down 7.7 cents at US$2.15 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract closed up $4.60 at US$1,419.30 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 1.9 cents at $2.69 a pound.
Index and currency in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD, TSX:TRST)
