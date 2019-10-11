TORONTO - Canada's main stock index dipped as it failed to match the exuberance in the U.S. despite reports of a partial trade deal with China.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 7.52 points at 16,415.16.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 319.92 points at 26,816.59. The S&P 500 index was up 32.14 points at 2,970.27, while the Nasdaq composite was up 106.26 points at 8,057.04.
The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 75.77 cents US, compared with an average of 75.22 cents US on Thursday.
The November crude contract was up US$1.15 at US$54.70 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 0.4 of a cent at US$2.21 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down $12.20 at US$1,488.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 1.45 cents at US$2.63 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2019.
Index and currency in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)
