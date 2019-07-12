TORONTO - The Canadian government has signed a deal to sell a 90 per cent stake in Ridley Terminals Inc. to a company owned by Riverstone Holdings and AMCI Group for $350 million.
The remaining 10 per cent stake will be transferred to the Lax Kw'alaams Band and the Metlakatla First Nation at the close of the sale.
Ridley Terminals, a federal Crown corporation, operates on Ridley Island in Prince Rupert, B.C.
It transfers bulk commodities such as coal and petroleum coke from rail cars to ocean-going vessels.
The Canada Development Investment Corp. put the stake in the company up for sale last year.
The deal is subject to the successful completion of a review by the Competition Bureau and other customary closing conditions.
