OTTAWA - Canada's national annual inflation rate was 1.9 per cent in August, Statistics Canada says. Here's what happened in the provinces (previous month in brackets):
— Newfoundland and Labrador: 0.7 per cent (2.0)
— Prince Edward Island: 0.9 (0.7)
— Nova Scotia: 1.6 (1.1)
— New Brunswick: 2.0 (1.8)
— Quebec: 2.2 (2.2)
— Ontario: 1.9 (2.1)
— Manitoba: 2.3 (2.2)
— Saskatchewan: 1.9 (2.0)
— Alberta: 1.3 (1.3)
— British Columbia: 2.0 (2.1)
