OTTAWA - Canada's national unemployment rate was 5.7 per cent in August. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

— Newfoundland and Labrador 13.1 per cent (12.8)

— Prince Edward Island 8.9 (8.4)

— Nova Scotia 7.9 (7.4)

— New Brunswick 8.6 (8.5)

— Quebec 4.7 (4.9)

— Ontario 5.6 (5.7)

— Manitoba 5.6 (5.8)

— Saskatchewan 5.1 (5.4)

— Alberta 7.2 (7.0)

— British Columbia 5.0 (4.4)

