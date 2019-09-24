TORONTO - Martha Stewart says a CBD line of products she is developing with Canopy Growth will likely hit the market in the middle of next year.
The American food and lifestyle guru told a crowd at the Elevate Conference in Toronto today that she and Canopy are working on some "really good projects right now" such as for the home and food, and if all is approved they would be ready by mid-2020.
In February, Stewart said she was teaming up with the Smiths Falls, Ont.-based licensed producer in an advisory role to develop a line of products containing cannabidiol or CBD.
Canopy said at the time it would leverage Stewart's knowledge of consumer products while exploring the use of CBD and other cannabinoids as they related to both humans and pets.
CBD is the non-intoxicating compound found in cannabis and hemp, and while pot remains illegal at the federal level south the border, the U.S. legalized hemp cultivation at the end of last year.
Stewart also said during the on-stage discussion alongside Canopy's chief executive Mark Zekulin that she hoped that cannabis would be eventually be legalized in the U.S.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 24, 2019.
Companies in this story: (TSX:WEED)
