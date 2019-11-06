TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (16,745.64, up 63.72 points.)
Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Energy. Down 20 cents, or 3.15 per cent, to $6.15 on 15.7 million shares.
Semafo Inc. (TSX:SMF). Materials. Down 44 cents or 11.2 per cent to $3.49 on 7.5 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up 22 cents, or 0.87 per cent, to $25.47 on 6.1 million shares.
Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up six cents, or 0.12 per cent, to $48.66 on 5.6 million shares.
Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Down 26 cents, or 4.97 per cent, to $4.97 on 5.3 million shares.
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 46 cents, or 1.11 per cent, to $41.12 on 4.5 million share.
Companies in the news:
Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY). Down 30 cents to $38.24. Toronto-based Spin Master Corp. say it is grappling with several layers of disruption caused by the trade dispute between the U.S. and China. Benoit Gadbois, president of the toy company, said the company has had to shift production, shipping schedules, warehousing and deal with changing demands from buyers as uncertainty continues on tariffs between the world's two largest economies.
CGI Inc. (TSX:GIB.A). Up $2.65 or 2.6 per cent to $104.71. The possibility of another U.S. government shutdown isn't worrying CGI Inc. as the Quebec-based information technology company begins its strategic plan to double its size within five to seven years. Chief executive George Schindler said that most of the IT company's federal work is considered essential. The company reported a fourth-quarter profit of $324.1 million up from $293.5 million in the same quarter last year. Revenue totalled $2.96 billion, up from $2.80 billion
Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Up 53 cents or 2.4 per cent to $22.31. The CEO of Barrick Gold Corp. says "every box has been ticked" when it comes to a list of goals set when the Toronto-based company merged with Randgold Resources Ltd. in a US$6.1-billion all-stock deal early this year. Barrick said Wednesday it would raise its quarterly dividend by a penny to a nickel per share as it reported a third-quarter profit boosted by a one-time gain related to its Turquoise Ridge mine, which is part of its Nevada Gold Mines joint venture with Newmont Goldcorp Corp. struck last spring.
Semafo Inc. (TSX:SMF). — Semafo Inc. says 37 people were killed and 60 injured in an attack on a road to its Boungou Mine site in Burkina Faso. The gold miner says the incident happened about 40 kilometres from the mine. The convoy, escorted by military personnel, included five buses transporting Semafo employees, contractors and suppliers.
DHX Media Ltd. (TSX:DHX ). Up nine cents or 4.9 per cent to $1.93. DHX Media Ltd. reported its first-quarter loss grew compared with a year ago as it was hit by one-time reorganization charges and a non-cash foreign exchange loss. The company, which is changing its name to Wildbrain, says the loss amounted to $16 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a loss of $2.4 million a year earlier. Revenue rose to $112.3 million from $104 million a year earlier.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2019.
