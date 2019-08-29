TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (16,384.49 up 112.84 points).
Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Energy. Up 24 cents, or 4.18 per cent, to $5.98 on 6.7 million shares.
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Up two cents, or 1.2 per cent, to $1.69 on 5.5 million shares.
B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Materials. Down 17 cents, or 3.49 per cent, to $4.70 on 4.8 million shares.
Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Down 91 cents, or 3.43 per cent, to $25.63 on 4.6 million shares.
Kinross Gold. (TSX:K). Materials. Down 26 cents, or 3.78 per cent, to $6.62 on 4.2 million shares.
Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up eight cents, or 4.88 per cent, to $1.72 on 4.2 million shares.
Companies reporting news:
BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO). Manufacturing. Up $6.23, or 15.51 per cent, to $46.40 on 939,204 shares. The possibility of a recession did little to dampen the spirits of BRP Inc.'s CEO, who highlighted encouraging consumer trends as the company raised its financial outlook for 2020 following record second-quarter revenues and a profit boost of 128 per cent. Jose Boisjoli, chief executive of the maker of Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo watercraft, cited strong consumer spending, low unemployment and a year-over-year uptick in housing starts in the U.S., where BRP generates a majority of its sales.
