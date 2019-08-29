TORONTO - Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit gain led by the energy sector, while U.S. stock markets posted stronger gains.
The S&P/TSX composite index ended up 112.84 points, or 0.69 per cent, at 16,384.49.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 326.15 points, or 1.25 per cent, at 26,362.25. The S&P 500 index was up 36.64 points, or 1.27 per cent, at 2,924.58, while the Nasdaq composite was up 116.51 points, or 1.48 per cent, at 7,973.39.
The Canadian dollar averaged 75.21 cents US, up from an average of 75.18 cents US on Wednesday.
The October crude contract closed up 93 cents at US$56.71 per barrel and the October natural gas contract ended up 7.4 cents at US$2.30 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract ended down $12.20 at US$1,536.90 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 1.3 cents at US$2.58 a pound.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
