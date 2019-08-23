TORONTO - North American stock markets plummeted after the U.S.-Sino trade war heated up with President Donald Trump angrily responding to China's tariff retaliation.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 215.88 points at 16,037.58.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 623.34 points at 25,628.90. The S&P 500 index was down 75.84 points at 2,847.11, while the Nasdaq composite was down 239.62 points at 7,751.77.
The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 75.13 cents US, compared with 75.23 cents US on Thursday.
The October crude contract was down US$1.18 at US$54.17 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down 0.7 of a cent at US$2.16 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$29.10 at US$1,537.60 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 2.75 cents at US$2.53 a pound.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
