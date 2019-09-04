TORONTO - North American stock markets rebounded midweek from Tuesday's losses on positive geopolitical events in Hong Kong and London and some growth signs in China's services sector.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 49.61 points to 16,448.84.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 237.45 points at 26,355.47. The S&P 500 index was up 31.51 points at 2,937.78, while the Nasdaq composite was up 102.72 points at 7,976.88.
The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 75.40 cents US compared with an average of 74.95 cents US on Tuesday.
The October crude contract was up US$2.32 at US$56.26 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up 8.7 cents at US$2.45 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$4.50 at US$1,560.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 6.7 cents at US$2.60 a pound.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
