TORONTO - North American markets started another week in the hole on persistent concerns about a trade war between the U.S. and China.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 103.57 points at 16,237.77.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 391.00 points to 25,896.44. The S&P 500 index was down 35.96 points at 2,882.69, while the Nasdaq composite was down 95.73 points at 7,863.41.
The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 75.55 cents US compared with an average of 75.64 cents US on Friday.
The September crude contract was up 43 cents at US$54.93 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down 1.4 cents at US$2.10 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$8.70 at US$1,517.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 0.4 of a cent at US$2.58 a pound.
