TORONTO - November started off with a bang as North American markets surged on the resilience of the global economy and positive trade signals.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 110.91 points at 16,594.07.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 301.13 points at 27,347.36. The S&P 500 index was up 29.35 points at 3,066.91, while the Nasdaq composite was ahead 94.04 points at 8,386.40.
The Canadian dollar traded at 76.01 cents US, compared with Thursday's average of 75.99 cents US..
The December crude contract was up US$2.02 at US$56.20 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 8.1 cents at US$2.71 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down $3.40 at US$1,511.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 1.5 cents at US$2.65 per pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2019.
