TORONTO - North American stock markets started the week stronger with U.S. markets hitting all-time highs on positive sentiment that could bode well for the rest of the year.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 75.74 points to 16,669.81, its highest closing in more than a month, as energy stocks climbed.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 114.75 points at 27,462.11. The S&P 500 index was up 11.36 points at 3,078.27, while the Nasdaq composite was up 46.80 points at 8,433.20.
The Canadian dollar traded for 76.06 cents US compared with an average of 76.01 cents US on Friday.
The December crude contract was up 34 cents at US$56.54 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 10.7 cents at US$2.82 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down 30 cents at US$1,511.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 1.8 cents at US$2.67 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2019.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
