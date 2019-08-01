TORONTO - A presidential tweet threatening more tariffs on Chinese imports caused stock markets and oil prices to plunge.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 29.52 points at 16,377.04.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 280.85 points at 26,583.42. The S&P 500 index was down 26.82 points at 2,953.56, while the Nasdaq composite was down 64.30 points at 8,111.12.
The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 75.66 cents US, down compared with Wednesday's average of 76.06 cents US.
The September crude contract was down US$4.63 at US$53.95 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was down 3.1 cents at US$2.20 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down $5.40 at US$1,432.40 an ounce and the September copper contract was down half a cent at US$2.66 a pound.
Index and currency in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)
