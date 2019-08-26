TORONTO - North American stock markets partially rebounded from Friday's selloff on talk of renewed trade negotiations between China and the U.S.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 61.21 points at 16,098.79 after losing almost 216 points on Friday.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 269.93 points at 25,898.83. The S&P 500 index was up 31.27 points at 2,878.38, while the Nasdaq composite was up 101.97 points at 7,853.74.
The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 75.31 cents US, compared with an average of 75.13 cents US on Friday.
The October crude contract was down 53 cents at US$53.64 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up 7.7 cents at US$2.23 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down 40 cents at US$1,537.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was up 1.35 cents at US$2.54 a pound.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
