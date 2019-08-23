The CEO of the Calgary company proposing to build the Keystone XL pipeline is applauding a decision by Nebraska's highest court that clears one of the last major hurdles for the project designed to get Canadian oil to U.S. Gulf Coast refineries.
Russ Girling of TC Energy Corp. says the Nebraska Supreme Court's rejection of an attempt by opponents to force the developer to reapply for state approval means the "vital energy infrastructure project" can move forward.
The expansion of the Keystone pipeline system, along with Enbridge Inc.'s Line 3 replacement pipeline and the recently approved Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, are being counted on by Canadian producers to relieve a glut of trapped oil in the West.
The court upheld the decision of regulators who voted in November 2017 to green-light a route through the state.
The Nebraska Public Service Commission voted 3-2 in favour of an "alternative route" for the project instead of developer TC Energy's preferred pathway for the pipeline.
Opponents filed a lawsuit arguing the company didn't follow all the required procedures for the alternative route.
Lawyers for the opponents argued that TC Energy's application with the commission was only valid for its preferred route, and the company formerly known as TransCanada could only seek approval for one route at a time.
Nebraska state attorneys disputed that claim, saying that the commission's decision complied with the law and was in the public's interest.
— With files from The Associated Press
Companies mentioned in this story: (TSX:TRP)
