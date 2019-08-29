TORONTO - TD Bank Group's third-quarter profits jumped by nearly five per cent year over year but came up just short of analyst estimates, capping off a "soft" quarter for the sector where Canada's six largest lenders earned a collective $12 billion despite macroeconomic headwinds.
The Toronto-based lender said Thursday its latest quarterly profit grew to $3.248 billion, on higher earnings across the bank's divisions — in the U.S. in particular.
However, like most of TD's peers this quarter, the bank's earnings were hampered by an increase in the amount of money it set aside for bad loans and profit margins under pressure from lower interest rates.
TD's chief executive Bharat Masrani said he was "pleased" overall with the bank's performance at this stage of the year.
"As you know, macroeconomic uncertainties persist. Trade and geopolitical tensions continue to escalate," he told analysts.
"Central banks are cutting rates and yield curves have declined and remained inverted for long periods. However, our diversified retail-focused model has demonstrated its resilience in a variety of operating environments."
And amid fears of a looming recession, a U.S.-China trade war and falling interest rates, Canada's six biggest lenders churned out a collective $12.1 billion in profits during the quarter ended July 31, up roughly 3.7 per cent. On an adjusted basis to exclude various one-time items, the Big Six banks earned $12.6 billion, up 5.2 per cent.
It's a less robust quarterly performance than seen in previous years — in the third quarter of 2018, for example, the banks' collective earnings jumped more than 11 per cent from 2017 — but analysts say it was largely in line with forecasts.
"It was a quarter that came in roughly as expected and there were no real alarm bells," said Meny Grauman, an analyst with Cormark Securities, in an interview.
TD, Canada's second-largest bank by market value, was the last of its peers to report its third-quarter earnings.
Earlier this week, the Bank of Nova Scotia beat market expectations on strong contributions from its Latin America footprint while BMO Financial Group fell short amid higher loan loss provisions, or money set aside for bad loans. As well, National Bank of Canada beat expectations with seven per cent profit growth on the robust Quebec economy.
Last week, the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce surpassed analyst expectations on stronger than expected growth in Canadian personal and small business banking and U.S commercial banking. Royal Bank of Canada reported a five per cent uptick in quarterly profits on growth in Canada and the U.S. but missed estimates amid lower capital markets revenue and higher loan loss provisions.
"On balance, I would say results were pretty soft," said James Shanahan, an analyst with Edward Jones in St. Louis. "There are puts and takes. Loan growth remains pretty robust, particularly within business lending."
But the amount of compression of net interest margins (NIM)— the difference between the money banks earn on the loans they make and the interest they pay out to savers — was worse than expected, he said.
For example, while TD Bank's U.S. retail arm delivered net income of $1.29 billion, up 13 per cent year-over-year, its NIMs south of the border slipped by six basis points from 2018 and 11 basis points from the previous quarter.
The U.S. Federal Reserve recently cut its key benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points. Each 25 basis point cut translates into roughly US$90 million pre-tax, said TD's group head of U.S. banking Greg Braca on a call with analysts.
Shrinking margins weighed on earnings in the U.S., and anticipated additional Fed rate cuts cast doubt over whether lenders' businesses south of the border will be able to continue delivering double-digit growth going forward.
Several lenders, such as CIBC and BMO, have in recent years have been trying to grow their U.S. businesses as the outlook in Canada pointed to slower growth.
In the latest quarter, however, BMO's personal and commercial banking arms in the Canada and the U.S. each reported one per cent year-over-year increase in net income, to $648 million and $368 million, respectively.
"There's a little bit of a shift here," said Grauman. "Where people are not as enamoured with U.S. exposure and suddenly rediscovering Canada again... Despite fears about the housing market, the reality is the economic environment, the overall business environment is looking pretty stable. Suddenly the U.S. doesn't look as great as it did and Canada doesn't look as bad."
And as concerns mount over a possible recession, all eyes were on credit quality this quarter as well. With the exception of Scotiabank, each of the other Big Six banks reported an increase in provisions for credit losses, or money set aside if loans go bad.
"We have seen some credit normalization this year in the Canadian consumer lending portfolios and the Bank's commercial lending portfolios," said TD's chief risk officer Ajai Bambawale on a call with analysts. "Overall, credit quality remains strong... we remain well positioned for continued growth."
A less rosy outlook is one factor contributing to a rise in loan loss provisions, but it is a small element, said Grauman.
Credit costs have been abnormally low for many years and the uptick is a sign of normalization, rather than systemic credit issues bubbling under the surface, said Grauman.
"You're going from a Goldilocks scenario to a more realistic credit scenario... I don't think what you're seeing is evidence of early stages of a new credit cycle," he said.
However, while credit losses in the past were largely centred on the oil and gas industries, there are signs of softness in other areas such as agriculture, forestry, business services and health care this quarter, said Shanahan.
"There have been some credit issues that we hadn't seen earlier in the cycle," he said. "Which I think could speak to broader economic weakness."
Companies in this story: (TSX:TD, TSX:RY, TSX:CM, TSX:BNS, TSX:BMO, TSX:NA)
