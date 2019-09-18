TORONTO - Canada's main stock index closed lower as oil and gold sectors fell and the U.S. Federal Reserve disappointed with its interest rate cut and guidance.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 34.46 points at 16,800.29.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 36.28 points at 27,147.08. The S&P 500 index was up 1.03 points at 3,006.73, while the Nasdaq composite was down 8.62 points at 8,177.39.
The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 75.35 cents US, down compared with an average of 75.43 cents US on Tuesday.
The November crude contract was down US$1.06 at US$58.04 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down 3.1 cents at US$2.64 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$2.40 at US$1,515.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 1.4 cents at US$2.61 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2019.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
