TORONTO - Canada's main stock index reached record highs for a fourth day of the week to defy decreases in the U.S. over renewed trade concerns.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 41.34 points at 16,899.69, after hitting an intraday record of 16,947.23 in earlier trading.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 159.72 points at 26,934.46. The S&P 500 index was down 14.80 points at 2,991.99, while the Nasdaq composite was down 65.21 points at 8,117.67.
The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 75.33 cents US compared with an average of 75.42 cents US on Thursday.
The November crude contract was down 10 cents at US$58.09 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down 0.4 of a cent at US$2.53 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$8.90 at US$1,515.10 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 0.2 of a cent at US$2.61 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2019.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
