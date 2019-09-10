TORONTO - Canada's main stock index inched higher on gains by key commodities sectors despite a dip in crude and gold prices and a selloff in technology stocks.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 42.25 points at 16,537.34.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 73.92 points at 26,909.43. The S&P 500 index was up 0.96 of a point at 2,979.39, while the Nasdaq composite was down 3.28 points at 8,084.16.
The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 76.03 cents US, compared with an average of 76.02 cents US on Monday.
The October crude contract was down 45 cents at US$57.40 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down half a cent at US$2.58 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$11.90 at US$1,499.20 an ounce and the December copper contract was flat at US$2.63 a pound.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
