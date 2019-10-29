TORONTO - Canada's main stock index moved higher on some positive earnings results while U.S. markets were slightly lower ahead of an expected interest rate cut.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.61 points at 16,418.14.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 19.30 points at 27,071.42. The S&P 500 index was down 2.53 points at 3,036.89, while the Nasdaq composite was down 49.14 points at 8,276.85.
The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 76.48 cents US compared with an average of 76.59 cents US on Monday.
The December crude contract was down 27 cents at US$55.54 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 8.4 cents at US$2.64 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$5.10 at US$1,490.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 0.85 of a cent at US$2.69 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2019.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
