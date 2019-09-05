TORONTO - Canada's main stock index closed at its highest level in six weeks on renewed hope of a U.S.-China trade deal and reduced fears of a recession.
The S&P/TSX composite index gained 125.97 points to close at 16,574.81.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average ended up 372.68 points at 26,728.15. The S&P 500 index was up 38.22 points at 2,976.00, while the Nasdaq composite was up 139.95 points at 8,116.83.
The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 75.60 cents US compared with an average of 75.40 cents US on Wednesday.
The October crude contract was up four cents at US$56.30 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down one cent at US$2.44 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$34.90 at US$1,525.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 4.7 cents at US$2.64 a pound.
