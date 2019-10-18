TORONTO - Canada's main stock index ended a fairly flat week lower on the eve of the federal election as the loonie hit a three-month high.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 49.18 at 16,377.12.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 255.68 points at 26,770.20. The S&P 500 index was down 11.75 points at 2,986.20, while the Nasdaq composite was down 67.31 points at 8,089.54.
The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 76.15 cents US compared with an average of 76.09 cents US on Thursday.
The December crude contract was down 15 cents at US$53.78 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 0.2 of a cent at US$2.32 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$4.20 at US$1,494.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 3.85 cents at US$2.64 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2019.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.