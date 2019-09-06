TORONTO - Canada's main stock index was weighed down by weakening gold prices but the loonie closed at its highest level in more than a month following a strong jobs report.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 39.48 points at 16,535.33.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 69.31 points at 26,797.46. The S&P 500 index was up 2.71 points at 2,978.71, while the Nasdaq composite was down 13.76 points at 8,103.07.
The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 75.91 cents US compared with an average of 75.60 cents US on Thursday, after Statistics Canada reported the economy added 81,100 jobs last month.
The October crude contract was up 22 cents at US$56.52 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up 6.1 cents at US$2.50 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was down US$10 at US$1,515.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 0.8 of a cent at US$2.63 a pound.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
