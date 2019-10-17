TORONTO - Canada's main stock index fell by less than a point even as the health care sector surged on the first anniversary of cannabis legalization and the opening of the next frontier with beverages, edibles, topicals and vapes.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 0.88 of a point at 16,426.30.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 23.90 points at 27,025.88. The S&P 500 index was up 8.26 points at 2,997.95, while the Nasdaq composite was up 32.67 points at 8,156.85.
The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 76.09 cents US compared with an average of 75.75 cents US on Wednesday.
The November crude contract was up 57 cents at US$53.93 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was up 1.5 cents at US$2.32 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$4.30 at US$1,498.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 0.8 of a cent at US$2.60 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2019.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.