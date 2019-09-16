TORONTO - Canada's main stock index closed at a record high, boosted by a surging energy sector following a weekend attack on a Saudi Arabian oil facility.
The S&P/TSX composite index rose 68.89 points at 16,751.31, topping its previous high of 16,682.42 set on Friday.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average fell 142.70 points to 27,076.82. The S&P 500 index lost 9.43 points to 2,997.96, while the Nasdaq composite shed 23.17 points to 8,153.54.
The Canadian dollar traded for 75.48 cents US compared with an average of 75.43 cents US on Friday.
The October crude contract surged by US$8.05 to US$62.90 per barrel and the October natural gas contract climbed nearly seven cents to US$2.68 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract advanced US$12.00 to US$1,511.50 an ounce and the December copper contract rose roughly six cents to US$2.64 a pound.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.