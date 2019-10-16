TORONTO - Canada's main stock index inched higher for a second straight day on gains by clothing retailer Aritzia and a deal to end a GM strike in the U.S. helping Canadian auto parts companies.
The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 8.79 points at 16,427.18.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 22.82 points at 27,001.98. The S&P 500 index was down 5.99 points at 2,989.69, while the Nasdaq composite was down 24.52 points at 8,124.18.
The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 75.75 cents US compared with an average of 75.69 cents US on Tuesday.
The November crude contract was up 55 cents at US$53.36 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 3.6 cents at US$2.30 per mmBTU.
The December gold contract was up US$10.50 at US$1,494.00 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 2.45 cents at US$2.59 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2019.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)
