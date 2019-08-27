WISCONSIN OFFICIALS: DON'T LAUNCH YOUR OWN PREDATOR STINGS
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is warning that a resurgence of online vigilantes posing as children to trap and embarrass sexual predators is hampering police efforts.
Groups have taken to the internet posing as children interested in sex with adults. If an adult shows up to meet the child, the groups walk up to them and ask why they want to have sex with children while posting the encounter online.
Kaul issued a news release Monday saying Wisconsin is experiencing a "resurgence" of such groups. He says such activity puts everyone involved in danger and can ruin investigations because the would-be offenders go home and wipe their computers of evidence.
State Division of Criminal Investigations Director Matt Joy said he had no statistics on such vigilante groups' activity in Wisconsin.
NATIONAL PARK SERVICE APPROVES WYOMING CELL SERVICE PROJECT
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming park officials have approved a plan to bring high-speed internet into the Grand Teton National Park.
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported Friday that the National Park Service authorized a proposal Aug. 15 to build a network of nine cell towers and 63 miles (101 kilometres) of a new fiber-optic line between Flagg Ranch, Moose and Kelly.
Park officials say multiple telecommunication companies proposed the plan to wire the park, and the scope of the infrastructure is unprecedented within the National Park system.
Officials say new signals are expected to cover portions of the adjacent Teton Wilderness.
Advocacy groups and residents question the importance of internet in the woods.
Officials say construction could begin this fall, but the bulk of it is expected to be built in 2020.
HOLOGRAM OF UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII LECTURE SIMULCAST IN SAMOA
HONOLULU (AP) — A lecture at the University of Hawaii has been simultaneously broadcast in a classroom in American Samoa using a hologram.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Sunday that University of Hawaii-Manoa faculty member Chris Shuler appeared as a three-dimensional hologram at American Samoa Community College last week.
The researcher was lecturing about his study of water contamination in American Samoa.
Officials say the lecture was the first use of what the community college in Pago Pago calls a HoloCampus.
Officials say the two island institutions hope to expand the program, the first of its kind in the Pacific region.
The project was made possible after Hawaiki Submarine Cable LP of New Zealand deployed a 9,320-mile (14,998-kilometre) undersea cable connecting American Samoa to Hawaii last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.