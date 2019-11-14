RESCUE: ‘UNICORN’ PUPPY DOESN’T NOTICE ‘TAIL’ GROWTH ON HEAD
JACKSON, Mo. (AP) — A rescued puppy is attracting a lot of attention because of his cute resemblance to a unicorn.
The nearly 10-week-old puppy, named Narwhal, has a tail-like appendage growing from his forehead.
Narwhal was rescued over the weekend and sent to Mac’s Mission in Jackson, which specializes in fostering animals with special needs.
Mac’s Mission founder Rochelle Steffen says Narwhal doesn’t notice the extra tail and is otherwise a happy, healthy puppy. Although it looks like a tail, Narwhal cannot wag it.
Steffen says the rescue group has been flooded with requests from people wanting to adopt Narwhal since his picture hit social media. But he’ll remain at Mac’s Mission so his caretakers can be sure the tail doesn’t grow out of proportion to his face and cause him problems.
COWS CAST AWAY BY DORIAN FOUND ALIVE ON NORTH CAROLINA ISLAND
CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (AP) — A trio of castaway cows has been discovered on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, where they apparently washed up after swimming for miles to escape Hurricane Dorian ’s storm surge.
Cape Lookout National Seashore officials think the stranded cows swam up to 5 miles during the September storm before being found near Cape Lookout this month. The cows belong to a herd that roams freely on Cedar Island, across the sound. When Dorian generated an 8-foot “mini tsunami,” it washed them and dozens of other animals away, including 28 wild horses that died.
A Seashore spokesman said the cows are grazing peacefully after a harrowing feat of survival, but they need to go home. The official says the cows might have to be sedated for the boat trip.
HAWAII MAN PROPOSES TO GIRLFRIEND WHILE SURFING ON WAVE
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii man was surfing with his girlfriend when — instead of hanging 10 — he knelt down on one knee on his board and proposed.
Hawaii News Now reported that the girlfriend said yes just before Chris Garth dropped the ring in the ocean.
Multiple photographers nearby captured the Sunday moment.
Luckily, he had a spare.
Garth said he knew it could go wrong, so he used a stand-in while they were out in the water. The real ring was on shore at Queen’s Beach in Waikiki, where the two met years before.
Details about the rings were not released.
BREWERY GETS BACKLASH AFTER IT RELEASES ANTI-UTILITY BEER
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California brewery owner upset with devastating fires sparked by Pacific Gas &Electric power lines is producing a beer he named “F--- PG&E” and the brew has sparked a backlash.
Steve Doty, owner of Shady Oak brewery in Santa Rosa, announced the new beer last week in a Facebook post.
Doty tells SFGate he meant to draw attention to the negligence of PG&E executives and was stunned by the onslaught of critical comments by people who said they are related to utility employees.
Others have attacked Shady Oak by giving it 1-star reviews on Yelp and Google or calling the taproom with violent threats.
Doty posted an apology to those upset by the beer name but says he is still standing by the name.
SUSPECT TAKES STOLEN SHERIFF’S SUV ON JOYRIDE AT LAKE TAHOE
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is investigating how a man gained access to a deputy’s patrol vehicle in South Lake Tahoe and took it for a joyride in the Sierra before he was apprehended 50 miles away.
Authorities say Jacob Wolfe was still wearing a sheriff’s baseball cap when he was arrested in Placerville Wednesday morning.
The sheriff’s office says the fully loaded SUV went missing from the parking lot during a shift change at the sheriff’s substation in South Lake Tahoe.
Deputies gave chase on Highway 50 but Wolfe refused to pull over, so Placerville police deployed a spike strip to disable a tire before he was taken into custody. No sheriff’s equipment was reported missing.
Charges are pending.
POLICE: BROOM-WIELDING CLERK FIGHTS OFF ALABAMA THIEF
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say a convenience store clerk used a broom to fight off a knife-wielding man trying to steal from a cash register.
Birmingham police are still searching for the suspect, who is accused of entering a store early Monday and approaching the counter as if he was going to make a purchase. Williams says that's when the suspect pulled a knife and tried to jump behind the counter. Security camera video shows the man trying to get into the register drawer before the clerk scrambles around the corner with a broom, swatting at him until he runs away.
Police say nobody was injured, but the suspect was able to grab a few items.
They're asking anyone with information to come forward.
MICHIGAN PRISON MUSEUM TO CLOSE AT END OF YEAR
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A museum at a former southern Michigan prison is closing at the end of December.
Cell Block 7 in Jackson allows visitors to step into the cells and walk the corridors of what was once the largest walled institution in the world. The museum’s website invites people to “spend some time on the inside” during a self-guided tour.
The museum opened five years ago under an agreement between the state of Michigan and the Ella Sharp Museum, also in Jackson. Ella Sharp director Diane Gutenkauf says the costs are too high.
Gutenkauf says some artifacts from the prison museum will be available at the Sharp museum, including oral histories of people who worked there or were inmates.
The last day at the prison museum will be Dec. 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.