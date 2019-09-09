BATMAN WALKS BULLIED FLORIDA TODDLER TO SCHOOL
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (AP) — It wasn't Gotham City, but Batman descended on a Florida preschool to help a 3-year-old girl who was being bullied.
When Erica Calculli's daughter Lydia came home from school with bruises on her face, she chalked it up to regular kid's play. But then Lydia came home with a swollen black eye last month. The little girl told her mother that her classmates hit her and threw a shoe at her.
Calculli says she reported the incident to her daughter's school, but nothing came of it. She turned to social media, where Batman impersonator Jack Asbury saw the post and offered to walk the little girl to school. Calculli posted an adorable photo of the shy girl holding the black-caped superhero's hand in the classroom.
WTSP reports the toddler has since been moved to an advanced learning class.
CONNECTICUT MAN SCARFS DOWN 21 LOBSTER ROLLS FOR THE WIN
HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — A Connecticut man has scarfed down 21 lobster rolls to win a competitive-eating contest at the Hampton Beach Seafood Festival in New Hampshire.
The Portsmouth Herald reports that Manny Camba, of Middleton, Connecticut, ate his way to victory.
Contestants had 10 minutes to eat as many of the rolls as possible Saturday as a crowd watched.
Eight contestants were chosen to compete in eating frenzy. Camba took home $600, along with bragging rights, for his efforts.
A BOTTLE OF ROSÉ INSTEAD? TAP WATER TURNS PINK IN NY CAPITAL
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — That's not rosé flowing from your faucet.
The tap water in parts of New York's capital is turning pink, but officials say it's perfectly safe to drink.
The Albany Water Department says the coloration seen Saturday is the result of a pass through of sodium permanganate, a chemical used in the treatment process.
The water department says the pink water is also safe to use for cooking and bathing, but laundry should be avoided.
Sodium permanganate is used to control the taste and odor of tap water. It's also used to remove colour and impurities.
The water department says the chemical is normally removed during the filtration process, but recent maintenance to the system caused some to pass through the filters.
ATTACK LEAVES CHARGING BULL STATUE WITH A HOLE IN ITS HORN
NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a Texas man bashed New York's Charging Bull statue with a metal object and damaged one of its horns.
Tevon Varlack, of Dallas, was arrested Saturday on charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly attacking the bronze beast.
Police says the 42-year-old Varlack hit the bull with a metal object that looked like a banjo. The attack left the statue with a hole in its right horn.
It's not clear whether Varlack has an attorney to speak for him.
The 7,100-pound bull was created by Italian-born artist Arturo Di Modica in 1989 and installed in lower Manhattan as a work of guerrilla art.
Di Modica says the sculpture was his gift to America. It quickly became a popular attraction.
SOUND:
081803-w-431:52-(Julie Walker, AP correspondent, with Stephanie and Mike Olson, tourists)-"Julie Walker, New York"-Attack leaves Charging Bull statue with a hole in its horn (8 Sep 2019)
¤¤CUT ´081803 (09/08/19)££ 431:52 "Julie Walker, New York"
081798-a-141:60-(Sharon Cranswick, tourist)-"statement a symbol"-Attack leaves Charging Bull statue with a hole in its horn (8 Sep 2019)
¤¤CUT ´081798 (09/08/19)££ 141:60 "statement a symbol"
081800-a-100:56-(Stephanie Olson, tourist)-"the times apparently ((laughs))"-Attack leaves Charging Bull statue with a hole in its horn (8 Sep 2019)
¤¤CUT ´081800 (09/08/19)££ 100:56 "the times apparently ((laughs))"
081797-a-62:40-(Ola Grzalska, tourist)-"it's not good"-Attack leaves Charging Bull statue with a hole in its horn (8 Sep 2019)
¤¤CUT ´081797 (09/08/19)££ 62:40 "it's not good"
081799-a-118:08-(Kate Cranswick, tourist)-"by one dollar"-Attack leaves Charging Bull statue with a hole in its horn (8 Sep 2019)
¤¤CUT ´081799 (09/08/19)££ 118:08 "by one dollar"
WHEELS STOLEN FROM NEW MEXICO SPEED LIMIT MONITORING DEVICE
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A mobile speed limit monitoring trailer in Albuquerque can still monitor speeding motorists but can't be moved because thieves recently stole its tires.
KOB-TV reports that police said Thursday that the wheels of the speed trailer were stolen and the device is now stationary after it was put on metal pegs.
Police say the speed monitor still shows drivers how fast they are going and tracks the data.
Authorities say the trailer will be repaired.
No arrests have been made.
MAN CALLS POLICE DEMANDING THEY RETURN HIS STOLEN POT
SHARONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A man confused about Ohio drug laws has called a police department demanding that officers return the small amount of marijuana they "stole" from him.
WXIX-TV reports the man told a Sharonville police dispatcher in an expletive-laced call Tuesday that it's legal to possess 100 grams (3.5 ounces) of marijuana, and the amount officers seized was just 4 grams (0.14 ounces).
Sharonville police posted a recording of the call on their Facebook page. The suburban Cincinnati department wryly noted: "People may be a bit in the weeds, so we would like to take this opportunity to clear the haze."
While some Ohio cities have decriminalized pot possession, it remains illegal in the state.
Sharonville police said they "don't make the rules" but must uphold them.
TOURISTS MAY PAY TOLLS TO DRIVE CROOKED SAN FRANCISCO STREET
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thousands of tourists could soon be forced to make reservations and pay to drive the famous crooked Lombard Street in San Francisco.
California lawmakers approved a bill Thursday granting San Francisco the power to establish a toll and reservation system for Lombard Street. The bill still needs Gov. Gavin Newsom's signature.
The San Francisco County Transportation Authority has recommended $5 per car weekdays and $10 weekends and holidays.
Residents say the scenic street has become more like an overcrowded amusement park than a neighbourhood street.
They have been calling for years for officials to address traffic jams, trash and trespassing.
Tourism officials estimate that 6,000 people daily visit the 600-foot-long street in the summer, creating lines of cars stretching for blocks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.