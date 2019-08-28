MEEK MILL FREE FROM LEGAL LIMBO
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Meek Mill is promising to keep working for prison reform. Mill made his comments as he left a Philadelphia courthouse yesterday after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanour gun charge. The plea resolves Mill’s 2007 arrest on gun and drug charges that has kept him on probation or in prison for most of his adult life. Mill’s lawyers and prosecutors agreed that there were credibility issues with the arresting officer. Last month, a Pennsylvania appeals court ordered a new trial. Mill had clashed repeatedly with the trial judge who sent him back to prison for technical violations of his probation. District Attorney Larry Krasner says Mill was guilty of a gun crime but was excessively punished.
PROSECUTOR WILL NOT APPEAL ASAP ROCKY VERDICT
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — ASAP Rocky’s Swedish defence lawyer has not decided whether he will appeal in his assault case, but a Swedish prosecutor says he will not pursue it anymore. Prosecutor Daniel Suneson says the Stockholm District Court has dismissed Rocky’s plea of self-defence in a fight between Rocky’s entourage and a man following them June 30 in Stockholm. Rocky and his bodyguards were found guilty of assault. They were ordered to pay about $1,300 in compensation to the victim and given “conditional sentences,” meaning they will not serve prison time unless they commit a similar offence in Sweden again. Rocky and his bodyguards spent nearly a month in prison before being released Aug. 2.
MEANING OF “HOLD YOU DOWN” CLICKS WHEN X AMBASSADORS MAKE THE VIDEO
CHICAGO (AP) - X Ambassadors singer Sam Harris wrote the song “Hold You Down” about all the relationships he has in his life. It was not until it was time to make the video that he realized it was about his relationship with his brother, Casey, who is the band’s keyboardist. Harris says brothers have a special relationship, but especially when one is disabled. Casey has been blind since birth. They decided to use home movies of the Harris brothers as kids for the video. Harris says he gave the footage to a director to sort through objectively, because he knew that ego could get in the way if he picked which videos to use.
PAISLEY PARK WILL GET NEW MANAGEMENT
CHANHASSEN, Minn. (AP) — Prince’s sister says she has no problem with how Paisley Park has been run as a museum. It’s just that the current management contract has run out and the family will take over. Sharon Nelson tells the Minneapolis Star Tribune the family will manage Paisley Park starting Oct. 1. Graceland Holdings, which also runs Elvis Presley’s home in Memphis, Tennessee, has been operating Paisley Park since October 2016. Nelson says the change is not because of unhappiness or economic reasons, but because the contract is expiring. Nelson says there are some differences of opinions among the heirs, so Comerica, which administers the estate, will make the decisions on operating Paisley Park.
RODNEY ATKINS EXPLAINS WHY HE NAMED HIS NEW SON SCOUT
NEW YORK (AP) - Rodney Atkins is amazed his wife agreed with him on the name of their newborn son, because technically, he’s named for a truck. People magazine reports Atkins’ wife, Rose Falcon Atkins, gave birth to a boy on Monday in Nashville. They’ve named him Scout Falcon Atkins. Rodney Atkins says the name “Scout” came from the first vehicle he ever drove: a 1976 International Scout. He says he always thought it would be a cool name for a boy and he can’t believe Rose went for it. The couple also have a 20-month-old boy, Ryder. Rodney Atkins also has a 17-year-old son, Elijah, from a previous marriage.
CARLY PEARCE HOSTS VIDEO SERIES FOR COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME
NASHVILLE (AP) - Jeannie Sealy’s advice to Carly Pearce: keep your stuff. Sealy tells Pearce in a video produced by the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum she did not keep things related to her career and she wishes she had. Pearce hosts four episodes for the hall of fame that explore its collection. In other episodes, Pearce explores the museum with Michael Ray, songwriter Emily Shackelton and producer Busbee. The videos are viewable on the hall of fame’s YouTube channel.
CMA AWARDS NOMINEES ANNOUNCED TODAY
NEW YORK (AP) - Jimmy Allen and Ashley McBryde will read some of the nominees for the Country Music Awards nominations this morning on “Good Morning America.” Morgan Wallen will perform “If I Know Me.” Wallen and Midland will reveal the remaining categories through Billboard magazine’s Twitter and YouTube feeds, as well as on the CMA’s Twitter and YouTube. The CMA Awards will be Nov. 13 in Nashville. Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton will host.
MTV VMAS RATINGS DROP
NEW YORK (AP) - Ratings for the MTV Video Music Awards are down from last year, but MTV says more people are watching it online. The Nielsen company says Monday’s show was seen by 4.9 million viewers across 12 different networks owned by Viacom, including VH1, CMT, BET and Comedy Central. That’s down from the 5.2 million who tuned in last year. MTV says it’s been pushing clips of the show on social media, and it says those views are up 85 per cent over last year. This year’s show featured performances by Taylor Swift, Missy Elliott, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.
