MILEY CYRUS AND LIAM HEMSWORTH SPLIT
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth never even got to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. A Cyrus representative confirms their separation after less than a year of marriage. The rep says Cyrus and Hemworth decided to part to focus on themselves and their careers, but they will be “dedicated parents to all of their animals they share.” They have no children. They married in December after dating on and off for more than a decade. Cyrus does not appear to be holed away drowning her sorrows. She’s been posting Instagram photos and videos of herself in skimpy clothing while in Italy.
MYSTIKAL FALLS OFF STAGE
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Mystikal was on stage for barely 30 seconds in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday night when he fell off the stage. Video of the concert shows Mystikal losing his footing and falling into the crowd. Members of the audience say Mystikal tried performing for another 45 minutes, sometimes sitting down, but he said the pain was too bad and he left the stage. He later posted an Instagram video showing his right leg in a brace. He says he did not break or tear anything, but “just bent it a little funny.” He plans to keep his tour schedule, with his next stop in Pittsburgh on Friday.
WOODSTOCK SITE WILL BE LIMITED TO THOSE WITH “TRAVEL PASSES” THIS WEEKEND
BETHEL, N. Y. (AP) - Feel free to travel to the site of the original Woodstock festival to breathe the air and feel the vibes. Just don’t do it this weekend. Officials in Bethel, New York, are limiting only those with “travel passes” to get to the site from Thursday to Sunday, and only if you have tickets to a concert. Arlo Guthrie plays there Thursday, Ringo Starr on Friday, Santana and the Doobie Brothers on Saturday and John Fogerty on Sunday. This weekend marks the 50th anniversary of the original Woodstock. Officials say the travel limits are in place because the country roads can only handle so much traffic.
SOUND:
077933-w-356:64-(Margie Szaroleta (zar-oh-LEH'-tah), AP music correspondent, with music)-"I'm Margie Szaroleta"-No chaos this time as Woodstock concert site preps for 50th (11 Aug 2019)
¤¤CUT ´077933 (08/11/19)££ 356:64 "I'm Margie Szaroleta"
077934-r-492:72-(Janis Joplin, performing "Piece of My Heart" at Woodstock)-"(music fades)"-No chaos this time as Woodstock concert site preps for 50th (11 Aug 2019)
¤¤CUT ´077934 (08/11/19)££ 492:72 "(music fades)"
MIKE POSNER SAYS HE SUFFERED A SNAKE BITE
UNDATED (AP) -Mike Posner says he is “proud of this pain” he’s suffering after being bitten by a baby rattlesnake. Posner writes on Twitter he knew walking across America could be dangerous and he might die doing it. According to his Instagram account, Posner had walked 1,800 miles of the 2,833 miles planned, with the intent of releasing a song in each state he covered. Posner posts a video from his hospital bed that he’s proud he’s in that bed after chasing his dream instead of sitting on the couch watching Netflix. He does not say where he was when he was bitten.
LADY GAGA FUNDS TEACHER REQUESTS IN EL PASO, DAYTON AND GILROY
UNDATED (AP) - Teachers from El Paso, Dayton, Ohio, and Gilroy, California, are flooding Lady Gaga’s social media with thanks after she announced financial support for their classrooms. Lady Gaga writes her Born This Way Foundation teamed up with DonorsChoose.org to fund the classroom needs of schools in those cities, which suffered mass shootings in the past weeks. Lady Gaga says she’s supporting 125 classrooms in El Paso, 14 in Dayton and 23 in Gilroy. She also urges people to watch for signs of anyone struggling with mental health issues, and anyone struggling themselves to seek help.
COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME OPENS BROOKS AND DUNN EXHIBIT
NASHVILLE (AP) - The red cowboy boots Ronnie Dunn wore as a 5-year-old and Kix Brook’s electric guitar with a cowgirl carved onto it are among the items on display at a new exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville. During the grand opening last week, Brooks says the exhibit shows what they’ve been able to accomplish, against all odds. He says when they were first paired up in the 1980s, they “didn’t know each other from Adam.” He says they did not really want to work together and it did not make sense, but they were broke and opportunities don’t come that often in the music business. He says they ended up forming a brotherhood. Brooks and Dunn will be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in October.
SOUND:
077926-a-139:92-(Kix Brooks, singer, Brooks and Dunn)-"are my peers"-Brooks and Dunn open new exhibit at Country Music Hall of Fame (12 Aug 2019)
¤¤CUT ´077926 (08/12/19)££ 139:92 "are my peers"
077924-a-212:64-(Kix Brooks, singer, Brooks and Dunn)-"sense you know (laughter fades)"-Brooks and Dunn open new exhibit at Country Music Hall of Fame (12 Aug 2019)
¤¤CUT ´077924 (08/12/19)££ 212:64 "sense you know (laughter fades)"
077927-a-196:08-(Kix Brooks, singer, Brooks and Dunn)-"out with you"-Brooks and Dunn open new exhibit at Country Music Hall of Fame (12 Aug 2019)
¤¤CUT ´077927 (08/12/19)££ 196:08 "out with you"
077925-a-151:92-(Kix Brooks, singer, Brooks and Dunn)-"best of it"-Brooks and Dunn open new exhibit at Country Music Hall of Fame (12 Aug 2019)
¤¤CUT ´077925 (08/12/19)££ 151:92 "best of it"
MATT BELLAMY OF MUSE IS MARRIED
UNDATED (AP) - Muse singer Matt Bellamy is a married man. He posted an Instagram photo of himself and model Elle Evans in wedding attire with the caption, “Mr. and Mrs. Bellamy.” Bellamy was previously engaged to Kate Hudson and has an 8-year-old son with her.
SITE WHERE FIRST HIT COUNTRY SONG WAS RECORDED GETS TEMPORARY REPRIEVE
ATLANTA (AP) - The Atlanta building that is believed to be the site where the first hit country song was recorded has been saved from demolition, at least for the moment. A judge issued a temporary restraining order to keep the building standing until a hearing on Aug. 29. Part of the building had been knocked down on Thursday to make way for a 21-story Margaritaville hotel and restaurant before crews learned about the order. Fiddlin’ John Carson likely recorded his song “Little Log Cabin in the Lane” at that site in 1923. Atlanta architect Kyle Kessler sued the city, saying it did not allow for due process in deciding to demolish the building. The city says it followed proper procedures.
DRAKE HITS NUMBER ONE WITH “CARE PACKAGE”
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A collection of Drake tracks that were never officially released previously but compiled into one album has hit number one on the Billboard 200 album chart. “Care Package” consists of 17 tracks that mostly were released on YouTube or Soundcloud. It moved 109,000 units in the past week, giving Drake his ninth number-one album. “Number 6 Collaborations Project” by Ed Sheeran is second, followed by Billie Eilish (EYE’-lish) and “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Lil Durk takes fourth place with “Love Songs 4 The Streets 2.” “Indigo” by Chris Brown is number five.
ALICIA KEYS AND SWIZZ BEATS PLAN PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
MACEDON, N.Y. (AP) - Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats will turn an industrial site in upstate New York into a performing arts centre. The plan was proposed during a town board meeting Thursday in Macedon, New York. Linda Shaw, an attorney for the couple, says the project calls for renovating three vacant buildings and turn them into a performance space, an exhibit hall, a classroom and an office building. Shaw says she will appear before the city’s planning board on Aug. 19.
BONNAROO DEATH DETERMINED TO BE ACCIDENTAL
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (AP) - Medical examiners have determined a 26-year-old man who died at Bonnaroo overdosed on drugs that included ecstasy, fentanyl and an antipsychotic medication. Davidson County Assistant Medical Examiner David Zimmerman conducted an autopsy on Ryan Dunleavy on June 16, a day after he was found unresponsive but breathing while camping with his father. The autopsy determined Dunleavy’s death was accidental.
By Margie Szaroleta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.