WAYNE NEWTON SUED OVER MONKEY BITE
LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Wayne Newton is being sued by a woman who claims Newton’s pet monkey bit her daughter. Jocelyne Urena says in her lawsuit that the monkey attacked her daughter, Genevieve, during an invited visit in October, 2017 to Newton’s former estate home, Casa de Shenandoah. The girl’s age and the nature of her injuries were not detailed in the complaint, filed yesterday in Las Vegas. Casa de Shenandoah was opened as a tourist attraction in 2010 that features Newton’s animals, including Arabian horses, flamingos, penguins and a sloth. Newton and his family sold it to investors and moved to another home in 2013. The lawsuit seeks at least $15,000. Newton’s representatives did not return requests for comment.
WILLIE NELSON ALREADY PLANNING RETURN TO TOURING
UNDATED (AP) _ Willie Nelson is making plans to get back on the road, a day after he cancelled a tour because he has poor breathing problems. Nelson’s team says on Facebook he’s resting and feeling better. The tour will resume Sept. 6 in Gilford, New Hampshire.
“ABBEY ROAD” CROSSWALK CRAMMED WITH BEATLES FANS
LONDON (AP) - Beatles fans marked the 50th anniversary yesterday of the taking of the photo of the band members crossing the street for the “Abbey Road” cover - as in, a LOT of Beatles fans. Thousands of people crowded the crosswalk in the St. John’s Wood neighbourhood of London to take their own photos. When photographer Iain Macmillan took The Beatles’ photo in 1969, a police officer stopped traffic. The band members crossed back and forth three times, and only six photos were taken. This time around, the crowds made it nearly impossible for any traffic to get by. The Beatles will release a 50th anniversary edition of “Abbey Road” on Sept. 27.
BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN ATTENDS PREMIERE OF “BLINDED BY THE LIGHT”
ASBURY PARK, N.J. (AP) - Bruce Springsteen went back to his hometown Wednesday for the premiere of the film “Blinded by the Light.” Springsteen treated the crowd to a rendition of “Sherry Darling.” The film is about a British Pakistani boy growing up in a depressed English town who finds solace in Springsteen’s music. The film opens next week.
VANESSA CARLTON FINDS HER TEENAGE SELF TO PLAY CAROLE KING
NEW YORK (AP) - The hardest part for Vanessa Carlton about playing Carole King in the Broadway musical “Beautiful” was getting back to the goofiness she had as a teen. Carlton says both she and King had an energy where they believed the world was their oyster, but that was “before people sort of beat it out of you.” The first time Carlton did the show, she cried at the end. She said her thought was, “I did it! Now I have to do it 79 more times.”
TITO JACKSON IS READY FOR HIS SOLO SPOTLIGHT
LOS ANGELES (AP) _ The reason you never heard much from Tito Jackson is that he wanted to be a family man. Jackson was the only member of The Jackson 5 not to release a solo album, until he finally did in 2016 with “Tito Time.” He’s working on a second album that he hopes to release next year. He says he purposely did not pursue a solo career so he could raise his three sons. He says now he’s doing things that some would have done 20 or 30 years ago, and he’s aware of those who doubt his talent. He singles out Charles Barkley, who once said, “Just tell me, if Tito wasn’t in The Jackson 5, would you really miss him?” Jackson says he tried to do the right thing and raise his sons as good young black men, and now his time has come.
GLEN CAMPBELL MUSEUM PLANNED FOR NASHVILLE
NASHVILLE (AP) - A museum and concert hall dedicated to Glen Campbell will open in downtown Nashville. The Nashville Tennessean reports Clearbrook Hospitality plans to build a 4,000-square-foot venue that will open early next year. The Glen Campbell Museum and Rhinestone Stage will focus on different aspects of his career with interactive displays and exhibits of his stage clothes, instruments, family photos and golf paraphernalia.
BUDDY GUY’S HIGHWAY MARKER IS FOUND
PRIDE, La. (AP) - The highway marker that honoured Buddy Guy in the town of his birth has been found, months after it disappeared. The Baton Rouge Advocate reports authorities got a tip that the sign was at a person’s house in Pride, Louisiana. Lt. Craig Dabadie of the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office says investigators believe a driver knocked the sign off a pole in May, and someone else picked it up as a souvenir. The sign was on Louisiana 1 in Letttsworth, commemorating Guy’s birthplace near a spot where Guy had filmed a video. No arrests have been made.
WOODSTOCK STAMP GOES ON SALE
NEW YORK (AP) - The U.S. Postal Service is marking the 50th anniversary of Woodstock with a Forever stamp. The stamp was dedicated at a First Day of Issue event in New York yesterday. It’s based on the white bird poster used to promote the concert. The stamp is on sale now.
BLANCO BROWN, AVA MAX WILL PLAY ARTHUR ASHE KIDS’ DAY
NEW YORK (AP) - Blanco Brown and Ava Max will be part of the entertainment for Arthur Ashe Kids’ Day at the U.S. Open. The event is held the weekend before the tennis tournament. “Lion King” star JD McCrary, former tennis champs Rafael Nadal (rah-fay-ehl nah-DAHL') and Sloane Stephens and current U.S. Open’s men’s champ Novak Djokovic (NOH'-vak JOH'-kuh-vich) will participate as well. ABC will air the event Aug. 25.
JOHN LEGEND, KENNY LOGGINS WILL APPEAR IN FOX ANIMATED SERIES
LOS ANGELES (AP) - John Legend and Kenny Loggins will lend their voices to Fox’s animated series this fall. Legend, along with his wife, Chrissy Teigen (TY'-gihn), will be guests on an episode of “The Simpsons.” Loggins will appear on “Family Guy.”
PHILADELPHIA WALK OF FAME WILL WELCOME THE O’JAYS, KING, THE HOOTERS
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The O’Jays, Evelyn “Champagne” King and The Hooters will be inducted into the Philadelphia Walk of Fame. They will be inducted Oct. 22.
