WINNIPEG - Canada's national Indigenous broadcaster is entering the subscription streaming world.
APTN says its new paid service — dubbed APTN Lumi — offers an ever-expanding catalogue of programs in English, French and a variety of Indigenous languages.
The service costs $4.99/month, which the non-profit broadcaster says will help support its mission to celebrate Indigenous cultures, inspire Indigenous children and honour the wisdom of its elders.
The venture comes as streaming options widen in Canada beyond Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, CBC Gem and Crave.
Apple TV Plus launches Nov. 1 while Disney Plus is set to begin streaming mid-November.
APTN made the announcement as it revealed a fall TV slate that includes a second season of the reality series "First Contact," which started this week; a fourth and final season of the true crime documentary series "Taken," starting Oct. 12; and a fifth season of the paranormal series "The Other Side," beginning Oct. 30.
The station marked its 20th anniversary Sept. 1.
