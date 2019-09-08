CALGARY - Billy Ray Cyrus and Terri Clark kicked off the Canadian Country Music Association Awards with a blast from the past on Sunday night.
Cyrus, who is co-hosting the show with multi-nominee Dallas Smith, reached to yesteryear with a rendition of 1992's "Achy Breaky Heart" and was joined on stage by Clark, who was inducted into the hall of fame last year.
"What better place to celebrate country music than the capital of country, Calgary, Alberta," said Smith, who is up for several awards including entertainer of the year, male artist, album of the year and fans' choice.
Cyrus has enjoyed renewed popularity with his appearance on Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road."
The remix, featuring Cyrus, helped launch the single to No. 1 on Billboard's main chart for a record-breaking 18 weeks.
He said Calgary has fond memories for him.
"Mine started in Calgary at a bowling alley, called the Silver Dollar Saloon," he said. "It was right there at that bowling alley that I got my very first gold record."
The first award of the night went to The Washboard Union, for group of the year.
Jade Eagleson, from Millbrook, Ont., won the rising star award.
"Oh man, I didn't expect this. I know this is like every country singer in the world to say thank you Jesus," Eagleson said.
"I gotta thank my mom and my dad for supporting me all of these years, my nana used to print lyric sheets out for me and I used to listen to all that old country and practice. I'm trying not to cry really hard right now."
The top nominees are Brett Kissel and Ontario-bred group James Barker Band with five nominations each.
For single of the year, Linday Ell's "Criminal," Tenille Townes' "Somebody's Daughter" and Meghan Patrick's "Walls Come Down" are nominated alongside Gord Bamford's "Dive Bar" and James Barker Band's "Good Together."
