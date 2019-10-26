LOS ANGELES - In a story Oct. 24, The Associated Press reported that actor Wes Studi will be the first Native American recipient of an Academy Award. The story should have specified that in 1982, Cree musician Buffy Sainte-Marie, who was born in Canada, won an Oscar for co-writing the music to best song winner "Up Where We Belong."
Clarification: Oscars-Governors Awards-Wes Studi story
Clarification: Oscars-Governors Awards-Wes Studi story
Tags
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman in wheelchair, struck, killed on Memorial
- Vancouver actress diagnosed with colon cancer at 30 speaks on bias in health system
- Senior dies after crash
- Trudeau remains prime minister
- Northwestern Ontario patients still travelling for bypass surgery
- Babies, bonspiels await McCarville squad
- Tree project hoped to inspire unity
- Police progress requires resources, patience
- Teachers plan strike vote
- Facial recognition technology unjustified: Bryant
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Lakehead can't keep the pace
- 20th anniversary for 50/50 draw
- Clarification: Oscars-Governors Awards-Wes Studi story
- Life after losing: electoral defeat brings whole new set of challenges
- More Vietnamese fear relatives are among 39 dead in truck
- Russian agent Butina returns to Moscow after US deportation
- Infant formula recalled due to possible Cronobacter contamination
- Landfills clogged up with plastics
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!
Entertainment
Caly Norris hadn’t been at the Buskers Festival for very long Sunday before she already had a balloon animal and watched a man juggle lit torches.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.