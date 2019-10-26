LOS ANGELES - In a story Oct. 24, The Associated Press reported that actor Wes Studi will be the first Native American recipient of an Academy Award. The story should have specified that in 1982, Cree musician Buffy Sainte-Marie, who was born in Canada, won an Oscar for co-writing the music to best song winner "Up Where We Belong."

