QUEBEC - Constantia Soteriou of Cyprus has won this year's Commonwealth Short Story Prize.
Soteriou was named the overall winner of the eighth annual prize, which honours unpublished short fiction, at a ceremony in Quebec City on Tuesday.
She will receive 5,000 British pounds, or about C$8,200, for "Death Customs."
Canadians Hilary Dean and Tyler Keevil made the short list for the award.
Prize organizers also announced that next year's competition will be open to French-language entries.
