TORONTO - Fred Penner is hitting the road to mark the 40th anniversary of his beloved album "The Cat Came Back."
The Winnipeg children's performer will play a 14-date Canadian tour that hits several of the country's major cities, and a few of their surrounding communities.
The tour puts a spotlight on his 1979 full-length record, which became a favourite with children for its spin on folk traditional "The Cat Came Back," and original songs "Sandwiches" and "John Russell Watkins."
The album's success helped Penner land his own CBC-TV series "Fred Penner's Place," which produced episodes throughout the 1980s and 1990s.
The Cat Came Back 40th Anniversary tour will play various Ontario stops, including Toronto (March 3), Hamilton (March 4) and London, Ont. (March 5).
Penner also performs concerts in Winnipeg (March 8), Calgary (March 10), Edmonton (March 12) and Victoria (March 22).
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. in each venue's local time.
This report by The Canadian Press was originally published on Nov. 5, 2019.
