TORONTO - CBC is bringing its first slate of podcasts to the small screen.
The public broadcaster announced plans to adapt five titles into television series at a podcast conference in Orlando, Fla., on Thursday.
Projects include a scripted show based on "Someone Knows Something," in which host David Ridgen rexamines unsolved murders and disappearances.
CBC's "Uncover," a true-crime series that will air as a documentary, explores two waves of murders in Toronto's gay village.
Also in the works are TV adaptations of humorous self-improvement podcast "Personal Best," tween-hosted explainer series "Tai Asks Why" and the romantic memoir "Alone: A Love Story."
