WASHINGTON - Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC's "This Week" — Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan; Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.
___
NBC's "Meet the Press" — Pete Gaynor, acting head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency; Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro.
___
CBS' "Face the Nation" — McAleenan; Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke.
___
CNN's "State of the Union" — Gaynor; Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; O'Rourke.
___
"Fox News Sunday" — Gaynor, Scott; AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.