NEW YORK - Breakthrough country singer Morgan Wallen is making moves with his hit single about drinking away heartache, "Whiskey Glasses," but he's also turning heads thanks to his trendy mullet.
The 26-year-old confidently rocks the hairdo, which he said he decided to try after seeing old photos of his dad proudly rocking a mullet.
He says, "I figured if he could get away with it when he was around 25, then I could try to do the same thing."
During a trip to the Paul Mole barbershop, Wallen's hair stylist gives the performer a fresh haircut, as they trade thoughts on how much to trim.
But Wallen's mullet isn't overshadowing his success in music: "Whiskey Glasses" hit the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot country songs chart this year.
