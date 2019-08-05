BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - Jimmy Kimmel is among Donald Trump's late-night gadflies, while producer Mark Burnett showcased the future president on "The Apprentice." Yet the two are going into business together.
Kimmel and Burnett will produce a new ABC game show, "Generation Gap," described by the network as a comedy quiz show that brings family members together to compete as a team.
Asked about the apparent odd-couple pairing with Burnett, Kimmel downplayed the producer's role in Trump's election.
Observers have suggested that Burnett's "The Apprentice" helped shape public perception of Trump as a leader.
Kimmel said there is "no way" that Burnett had the foresight to imagine that Trump would go from reality TV host to president.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.