MONTREAL - The Montreal World Film Festival will not be held this year.
Serge Losique, the chairman and founder of the event, says in a brief statement the festival is taking a year off to prepare for the 2020 edition.
He says no films had been selected for this year's festival.
The statement says Losique is suffering from extreme fatigue and, on his doctor's advice, won't give any interviews.
Founded in 1977, the festival has been held yearly in August.
But for years, it has been under financial pressure after losing sponsors as well as prestige in the international film community.
Last year, the festival was threatened after the Quebec government targeted it for not paying its taxes.
